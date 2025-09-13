In 2026 Okinawa iPraise+ or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours. iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
iPraise+ vs Avenis Comparison