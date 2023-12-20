Saved Articles

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO vs Triumph Trident 660

In 2023 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street Matte Grey
₹6.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660
STD
₹6.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
54 Nm @ 7000 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc660 cc
Engine Type
Inline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valvesLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet Multidisc, SlidingWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm74.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,72,7717,75,213
Ex-Showroom Price
6,89,0006,95,000
RTO
55,12055,600
Insurance
28,65124,613
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,60916,662

