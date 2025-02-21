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Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power and torque 55.7 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
SEIEMMEZZO vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seiemmezzo Street twin
BrandMoto MoriniTriumph
Price₹ 4.29 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage22 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc900 cc
Power55.7 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L12 L
Length
2150 mm2090
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
1440 mm1415 mm
Height
1120 mm1114 mm
Saddle Height
795mm760 mm
Width
820 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18, Rear :-160/60-17Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
175 kmph-
Max Power
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm80 mm
Max Torque
54 Nm @ 7000 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Inline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, DOHC, 8 Valves270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Wet Multidisc, SlidingWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
83 mm84.6 mm
Front Suspension
43 mm Adjustable KYB Inverted ForksKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monoshock With 118 mm TravelKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Brembo Braking System, Backlit Handlebar ControlsUSB Charging Socket, Traction Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT Intelligent Meter-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,87,8908,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0007,95,000
RTO
34,32063,600
Insurance
24,57026,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,48619,017

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 series price cut comes shortly after the manufacturer reduced pricing for its X-Cape 650 range.
2025 Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 motorbikes are getting a 2 lakh discount. Check details
21 Feb 2025
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The Moto Morini X-Cape 650, Seiemmezzo 650s, and the Benelli 502C do not get a price hike
Moto Morini X-Cape, Seiemmezzo, & Benelli 502C prices unchanged despite GST hike
30 Sept 2025
The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 series have a received a second price cut this year, making the bikes even more accessible
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 range prices slashed by 91,000, ahead of GST hike
11 Sept 2025
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