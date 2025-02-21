In 2026 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power and torque 55.7 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
SEIEMMEZZO vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seiemmezzo
|Street twin
|Brand
|Moto Morini
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 4.29 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|55.7 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS