In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Price starts at Rs 2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm & 28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively.
Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler in 1 colour.
The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
The Scrambler mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
