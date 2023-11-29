In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Price starts at Rs 2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm & 28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler in 1 colour. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Scrambler mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less