In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|25.72 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS