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HomeCompare BikesMojo 300 BS6 vs Himalayan

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mojo 300 bs6 Himalayan
BrandMahindraRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity294 cc411 cc
Power25.72 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Brake View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Head Light
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left Side View
Tail Light
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm220 mm
Length
2115 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
186.2 kg199 kg
Height
1150 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm800 mm
Width
800 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm86 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc411 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Twin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing ArmHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Body Type
Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with fork braceTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Full DCVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2922,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9002,15,900
RTO
15,99217,772
Insurance
10,40020,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8635,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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