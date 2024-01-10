Saved Articles

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
142 PS @ 10000 rpm85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
111 Nm @ 8000 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.8:111.27:1
Displacement
1043 cc888 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-DiscWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line FourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm78.0 mm
No of Cylinders
43
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,74,19613,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
11,40,00011,95,000
RTO
91,20095,600
Insurance
31,59632,460
Accessories Charges
11,40011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,38728,694

