In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Ninja 1000SX engine makes power and torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less