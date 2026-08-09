In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Kollegio Neo vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio neo
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 47,000
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-