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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Hermes 75 vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hermes 75 Star city plus
BrandKabira MobilityTVS
Price₹ 74,200₹ 72,200
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75
STD
₹74,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Disc View
Seat View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
289 mm172 mm
Length
1860 mm1984 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg115 kg
Height
1201 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm785 mm
Width
630 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
120 km660 km
Max Speed
75 kmph90 kmph
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Twin TelescopicTelescopic (Oil damped)
Rear Suspension
Spring Coil5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | City | Sport, Water Wading Limit - 300 mmEconometer
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT Digital-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,99084,434
Ex-Showroom Price
74,20072,200
RTO
05,776
Insurance
3,7906,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6761,814

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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