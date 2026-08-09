In 2026 Honda XBlade or SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 82,250 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. SVITCH offers the XE in 5 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. XE has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge.
XBlade vs XE Comparison