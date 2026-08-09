In 2026 Hero Electric Optima LA or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima LA up to 50 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Optima LA vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima la
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|50 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours