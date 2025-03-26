In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS