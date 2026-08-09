In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|S1
|Brand
|Hero
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|128-181 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.97 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-