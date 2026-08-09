In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|E2go
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|-
|60-130 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours