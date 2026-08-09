In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. F6i has a range of up to 55 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs F6i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|F6i
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 60,999
|Range
|-
|55 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.