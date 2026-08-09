In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Photon Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Hero Electric offers the Photon in 3 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Photon has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Photon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Photon
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|90 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.87 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours (100%)