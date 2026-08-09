In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Optima E5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Optima e5
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 61,866
|Range
|-
|55 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-