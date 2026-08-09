In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Ujaas Energy eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Price starts at Rs. 42,924 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa LA in 2 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs eSpa LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Espa la
|Brand
|Hero
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 42,924
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours