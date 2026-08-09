In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS