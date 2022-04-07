HT Auto
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wolfury
Prevail Electric Wolfury
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.9:1
Displacement
124.7 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,92489,999
Ex-Showroom Price
74,90089,999
RTO
5,9920
Insurance
6,0320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8681,934

