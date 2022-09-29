RRR actor Ram Charan dons new role as brand ambassador of Hero MotoCorp

Ram Charan was featured as the new ambassador in a commercial featuring Hero Glamour XTEC motorcycle. The bike is powered by a 125cc engine and comes with features like bluetooth connectivity, navigation, phone charger among others.

World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has roped in actor Ram Charan of RRR fame as its new brand ambassador. The bike and scooter manufacturer made the announcement on Thursday, as the actor debuted with a campaign on Hero’s Glamour XTEC motorcycle. The 125-cc motorcycle's price in India starts from ₹85,400 (ex-showroom).

Hero MotoCorp believes that Ram Charan's popularity as a pan-Indian actor will play an essential role in further strengthening the two-wheeler manufacturer's foothold across the country. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer at Hero MotoCorp, said, “The association with the celebrated Indian actor, Ram Charan marks yet another significant milestone in the journey of one of India’s most popular two-wheeler brands, Glamour."

"With Ram Charan, we have gained a partner who shares the same X-factor as the new Glamour XTEC, and is equally youthful, performance-oriented, and vibrant. As the motorcycle continues to set new benchmarks in the 125cc segment this festive season, we are looking at building a deeper connection with our customers through our upcoming television campaign featuring Ram," Singh added. Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors who recently featured in the blockbuster movie RRR.

Reacting to his new role, Ram Charan said, "I am really excited to be a part of the Hero MotoCorp Family - the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. And, I am really looking forward to a glamorous time ahead." He is seen in the latest commercial from Hero MotoCorp which features the Glamour XTEC motorcycle. It comes with features such as bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS, navigation, built-in mobile charger, LED headlights. It also is packed with safety features like side-stands, engine cut off and bank angle sensor.

Available in black, gray and red colours, the Glamour XTEC also comes with idle stop-start function to improve fuel efficiency. It stands on a pair of 18-inch alloy wheels with telescopic forks at the front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. For braking, it uses 130mm drum brakes on both wheels with an option to upgrade them to 240mm as well.

