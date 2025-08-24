In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
Glamour vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Leo
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|-
|95-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours