In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
Destini 125 vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Nds eco lio
|Brand
|Hero
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 88,166
|Range
|-
|83 km/charge
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-