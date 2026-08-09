In 2026 Hero Destini 125 or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Destini 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Destini 125 vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Destini 125
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 80,450
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|59 kmpl
|60.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|113 cc
|Power
|9.12 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm