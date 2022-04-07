|Max Power
|9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|124.6 cc
|113.2 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Wet Multi Plate
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹83,452
|₹78,499
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,500
|₹67,250
|RTO
|₹5,860
|₹5,380
|Insurance
|₹5,787
|₹5,869
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,793
|₹1,687