In 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Price starts at Rs 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Bob engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm PS & 155 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob in 3 colours. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The Fat Bob mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.