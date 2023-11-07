Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

In 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Fat Bob 114 BS6
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Stroke
114 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:110.0:1
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1082.96 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102 mm92 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,65,74317,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00015,96,500
RTO
1,34,0001,27,720
Insurance
39,99338,761
Accessories Charges
16,75011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,10238,150

