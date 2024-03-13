In 2026 Evolet Polo or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Polo vs XL100 Comparison