In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours.
The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
