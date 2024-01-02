In 2024 Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis In 2024 Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 Price starts at Rs 23.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 2021 Panigale V4 engine makes power and torque 216.9 PS @ 13000 rpm & 124 Nm @ 9500 rpm. Ducati offers the 2021 Panigale V4 in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The 2021 Panigale V4 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less