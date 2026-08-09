In 2026 BMW R 1250 R or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 1250 R engine makes power and torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
R 1250 R vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 1250 r
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 15.95 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1254 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm
|99.2 PS PS