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HomeCompare BikesG 310 GS vs Adventure [2024]

BMW G 310 GS vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 gs Adventure [2024]
BrandBMWYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 3.3 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage29.26 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc334 cc
Power34 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW G 310 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
2075 mm-
Wheelbase
1420 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg187 kg
Height
1230 mm-
Saddle Height
835 mm815 mm
Width
880 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R19, Rear :- 150/70-R17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
327 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
62.1 mm-
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
313 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
80 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork , 41 mmTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustableMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Luggage Rack,-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,70,6392,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,0001,98,111
RTO
26,40015,848
Insurance
14,23912,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,9664,857

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