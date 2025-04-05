In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|G 310 gs
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 3.3 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|29.26 kmpl
|33.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|313 cc
|312 cc
|Power
|34 PS PS
|34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS