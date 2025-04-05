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HomeCompare BikesG 310 GS vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

BMW G 310 GS vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 BMW G 310 GS or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 GS Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). G 310 GS engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 28 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The G 310 GS mileage is around 29.26 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
G 310 GS vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 gs Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandBMWTVS
Price₹ 3.3 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage29.26 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity313 cc312 cc
Power34 PS PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
ABS BS6
₹3.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW G 310 GS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L11 L
Length
2075 mm2001 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
169.5 kg174 kg
Height
1230 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm810 mm
Width
880 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-R19, Rear :- 150/70-R17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
327 km-
Max Speed
143 kmph-
Max Power
34 PS @ 9500 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 7500 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
313 cc312.2 cc
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4-valves, Water-cooled DOHC engineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Clutch
Mechanically operated multi disc wet clutchWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm80 mm
Body Graphics
YesRacing-Style Graphics
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork , 41 mmInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load adjustableTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Luggage Rack,SmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5” TFT colored display
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,70,6392,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,0002,49,990
RTO
26,40019,999
Insurance
14,23911,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,9666,044

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Latest Car & Bike News

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