In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at 76,848 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.