|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|Brushless Motor
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹62,200
|₹1,08,862
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹62,200
|₹94,821
|RTO
|₹0
|₹7,585
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,456
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,336
|₹2,339