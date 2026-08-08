In 2026 Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Falcon [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 69,540 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Falcon [2019-2025] in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Falcon [2019-2025] has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Falcon [2019-2025] vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Falcon [2019-2025]
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 69,540
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours (100%)
|-