In 2026 Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS & 29 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] mileage is around 33.49 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Imperiale 400 [2020-2024] vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Imperiale 400 [2020-2024]
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Benelli
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.89 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.49 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|374 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|20.7 bhp @ 6000 rpm PS
|29.60 PS PS