In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility ONE or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility ONE Price starts at Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the ONE in 7 colours. ONE has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
ONE vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One
|Zest 110
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 74,000
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-