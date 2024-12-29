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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N250 vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc199.6 cc
Power24.5 PS PS19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg155 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm276 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchMulti-Plate, Wet Type
Stroke
61.1 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc199.6 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm66.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,64,816
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,40,246
RTO
12,15211,520
Insurance
11,24513,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7683,542

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
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Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
23 Dec 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
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Latest Videos

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20 Feb 2024
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2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
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Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
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Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
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