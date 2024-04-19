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HomeCompare BikesPulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs XPulse 200 4V

Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs Hero XPulse 200 4V

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs XPulse 200 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar f250 [2021-2024] Xpulse 200 4v
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl36 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc199.6 cc
Power24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS19.16 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Speedometer
Foot Rest View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Right Side View
Engine
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-120/80-18
Tyre Type
TubelessTubed
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm276 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
795 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm
Kerb Weight
162 kg
Engine
249.07 cc-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FIOil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm19.16 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed Contant Mash
Emission Type
bs6bs6 2.0
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm)Cartridge Type ( Dia 37 mm ) With Adjustable Compression & Rebound Damping
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with NitroxRectangular Swingarm With 10 Step Preload Adjustable Mono Shock
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Console
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Additional Features
Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicatorNew Switchgear, 3 Modes ABS
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,3101,63,677
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,9151,40,047
RTO
11,60311,504
Insurance
9,79212,126
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4883,518

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