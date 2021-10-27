Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|249.07 cc
|-
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|Oil Cooled, 4 Stroke 4 Valve Single Cylinder OHC
|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|19.17 PS at 8500 rpm
|Max Torque
|21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5-Speed Contant Mash
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6 2.0
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,62,310
|₹1,66,100
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,40,915
|₹1,43,516
|RTO
|₹11,603
|₹11,481
|Insurance
|₹9,792
|₹11,103
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,488
|₹3,570