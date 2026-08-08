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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023]

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Fz 25 [2020-2023]
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc249 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Length
2210 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg153 kg
Height
1321 mm1075 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm795 mm
Width
806 mm775 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm58 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle TypeDiamond
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,34,800
RTO
10,93511,514
Insurance
10,98910,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4093,410

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