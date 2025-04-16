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HomeCompare BikesE Star vs Super Splendor

Avon E Star vs Hero Super Splendor

In 2026 Avon E Star or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
E Star vs Super Splendor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E star Super splendor
BrandAvonHero
Price₹ 60,000₹ 80,848
Range65 km/charge-
Mileage-60 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
E Star
Avon E Star
STD
₹60,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
65 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
No-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
NoDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 33 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,00093,581
Ex-Showroom Price
60,00080,848
RTO
06,467
Insurance
06,266
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2892,011

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