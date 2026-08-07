In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS