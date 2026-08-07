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HomeCompare BikesSXR 125 vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

Aprilia SXR 125 vs Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl49.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc199 cc
Power9.61 PS PS18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L13 L
Length
1963 mm2222 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg157 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1205 mm1258 mm
Width
803 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
93 kmph-
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc199.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveOil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchMulti plate wet clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Bore
52 mm66.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorber10 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopicTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with Double DU Bush (190 mm Stroke)
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5A 12V12 V, 7 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,42,238
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,20,800
RTO
10,6449,964
Insurance
3,7929,569
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1703,057

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