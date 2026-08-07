In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|49.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|199 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm