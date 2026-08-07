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Aprilia SXR 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar N250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Pulsar N250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Pulsar n250
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl39.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc249 cc
Power9.61 PS PS24.5 PS PS

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L14 L
Length
1963 mm-
Wheelbase
1361 mm1342 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg164 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1205 mm-
Width
803 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
93 kmph132 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchSlipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Bore
52 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
5A 12V-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,75,307
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,51,910
RTO
10,64412,152
Insurance
3,79211,245
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1703,768

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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