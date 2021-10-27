|Max Power
|11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|Stroke
|60.6 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.8:1
|-
|Displacement
|160.03 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,23,937
|₹1,60,332
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,06,581
|₹1,39,117
|RTO
|₹8,526
|₹11,459
|Insurance
|₹8,830
|₹9,756
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,663
|₹3,446
The first-generation Bajaj Pulsar 150 arrived way back in 2001 and it was a trendsetter. Competing against the Hero CBZ, it showed other manufacturers that there was a strong market for sporty commuter motorcycles in India. So, it is always a big day when a new Pulsar arrives. The brand transformation began in a top-down approach with the new 250 range, followed up with the Pulsar N160 earlier thi...Read More