In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW R 1250 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 R engine makes power & torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs R 1250 R Comparison