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Aprilia RSV4 vs BMW R 1250 R

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW R 1250 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW R 1250 R Price starts at Rs. 15.95 Lakhs (last recorded price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, R 1250 R engine makes power & torque 135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the R 1250 R in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The R 1250 R mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
RSV4 vs R 1250 R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 R 1250 r
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 15.95 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc1254 cc
Power216 PS PS135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
STD
₹15.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L18 L
Length
2055 mm2165 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1515 mm
Height
1150 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm820 mm
Width
735 mm880 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph-
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm135.96 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm76 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm143 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1099 cc1254 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineAir/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemOil lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm102.5 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine heightTwo-section frame, front- and bolted on rear frame, load-bearing engine
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebCast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel- related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springTelescopic Upside-Down fork; stanchion diameter 45 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Rain,Road,Yes
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterAutomatic stability control, Hill start control
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12 V, 12 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97718,10,458
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00016,25,000
RTO
2,50,0801,30,000
Insurance
66,89739,208
Accessories Charges
016,250
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00338,913

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