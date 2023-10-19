In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less