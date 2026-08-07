In 2026 Ampere Zeal or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Zeal vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zeal
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 59,990
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|85 - 90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-