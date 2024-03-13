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Ampere Reo vs TVS XL100

In 2026 Ampere Reo or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Reo has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Reo vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Reo Xl100
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 59,900₹ 43,900
Range70-80 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

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Reo
Ampere Reo
Li Plus
₹59,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Reo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Suspension View
Speedometer View
Model Name View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1228 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
70 km220 km
Max Speed
25 kmph65 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic spring type
Features
Battery Capacity
1.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,33752,450
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90043,900
RTO
02,634
Insurance
3,4375,916
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3611,127

XL100 Comparison with other bikes

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