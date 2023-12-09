In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at 46,900 (last recorded price). Magnus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 12 Nm @ 440 rpm. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl. ...Read More Read Less