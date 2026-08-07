In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,669
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-