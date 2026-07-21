In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Glanza Comparison