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Skoda Slavia vs Toyota Glanza

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Glanza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Slavia Glanza
BrandSkodaToyota
Price₹ 10 Lakhs₹ 6.39 Lakhs
Mileage18.73 to 20.32 kmpl22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Glanza
Toyota Glanza
E
₹6.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Skoda Slavia Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 TSI1.2L VVT
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
915 km827 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.32 kmpl22.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam AxleTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
521 litres318 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres37 litres
Length
4541 mm3990 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm-
Wheelbase
2651 mm2520 mm
Height
1507 mm1500 mm
Width
1752 mm1745 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
43
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack / Blue
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,26,4547,36,803
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,9006,39,300
RTO
81,99359,230
Insurance
44,06137,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,21115,836
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine

Cons

Costly top variantSegment in decline
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Slavia :- Get Benefits up to Rs. 1,90,000...
Applicable on slaviaclassic-10l-tsi-mt & 11 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Slavia Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in new Shimla Green colour scheme.
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets Shimla Green and Steel Grey colour options, limited to 200 units
21 Jul 2026
Models such as the Glanza and Hyryder continue to contribute to stable sales growth at Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Toyota sales rise 3% in July 2025 as new Glanza and Hyryder variants gain market traction
2 Aug 2025
The price hike for the Toyota Glanza comes after the company added six airbags as standard to the model earlier in July 2025
Toyota Glanza gets a price hike. Here's how much it costs now
19 Aug 2025
Tesla is all-set to launch in the Indian market. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Auto recap, July 11: Tesla to inaugurate its 1st dealership, Toyota Glanza gets 6 airbags and more
12 Jul 2025
Image of the recently launched Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in Steel Grey used for representation purposes only.
2026 Skoda Slavia facelift launch confirmed for August 18
27 Jul 2026
Skoda Slavia is a popular sedan with its sharp detailing and premium features, which are slated to be updated in the facelifted version.
Waiting for the Skoda Slavia facelift? 5 big changes you can expect
11 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
7 Mar 2022
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
Skoda has launched a more powerful Slavia mid-size sedan with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI: First Drive Review
3 Mar 2022
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
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