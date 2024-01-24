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Renault Kiger vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Kiger and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kiger vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kiger Tigor ev
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage18.24 to 20.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Kiger Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L EnergyPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.17 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm74 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse ArmIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam AxleTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Bootspace
405 litres316 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Length
3990 mm3993 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm172 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2450 mm
Height
1605 mm1532 mm
Width
1750 mm1677 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNot Applicable
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
NoInternal
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
No125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
N0No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,43,11712,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
5,81,00012,49,000
RTO
32,24010,730
Insurance
29,37735,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,82327,843
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kiger: Cash offer upto INR 20,000 on Se...
Applicable on kigerauthentic & 14 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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Renault Kiger line-up expanded with four new variants, turbo trims become more affordable
24 Jun 2026
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